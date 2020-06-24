Tiny Cub Tags Along When Bears Visit an Arcadia Neighborhood

A tiny cub hustled to keep up early Wednesday when four bears visited an Arcadia neighborhood.

The mother and her cub were spotted in the 2200 block fo Canyon Boulevard at about 2 a.m.

Another bear was reported in the 1600 block of North Santa Anita Avenue. A resident in the 2100 block of Highland Oaks Boulevard also called to report a bear sighting.

Bears like to feed on plants, insects, nuts, berries and whatever else they think of as edible -- such as the contents of trash bins. If food is scarce in their natural habitat, bears are likely to forage elsewhere, bringing them into Southern California foothill neighborhoods.

List: California's Many State Symbols in Photos