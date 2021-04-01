Best Opening Day Photos in Dodgers History By Michael Duarte • Published April 1, 2021 • Updated 1 hour ago A look back at the best photos in Los Angeles Dodgers Opening Day history. 22 photos 1/22 A few of the more than 56,000 fans on Opening Day between the New York Giants and the Brooklyn Dodgers at the Polo Grounds on April 15, 1936. (Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images) 2/22 15th April 1947: Brooklyn Dodgers infielder and slugger Jackie Robinson (1919-1972) poses with teammates (L-R) Johnny ‘Spider’ Jorgensen, Harold ‘Pee Wee’ Reese and Eddie Stanky, on the steps of the Dodgers dugout during Robinson’s first official game on the team, on Opening Day, Brooklyn, New York. Robinson was a first baseman during his first year with the team. (Photo by Photo File/Getty Images) 3/22 Opening Day 1948. Brooklyn Dodgers first baseman, Jackie Robinson, signs an autograph for some fans. (Photo by Getty Images) 4/22 Young fans clamor for an autograph from Brooklyn Dodger star, Duke Snider, on Opening Day in 1955 at the Polo Grounds. (Photo by Herb Scharfman/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images) 5/22 Dodgers versus Giants, Opening Day, April, 18 1958 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Photo by Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis via Getty Images) 6/22 Frank Sinatra during Los Angeles Dodgers’ Opening Day Baseball Game at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, 1977. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) 7/22 Major League Baseball's National League “Rookie of the Year,” Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Steve Howe, greets fans during the team’s 1981 “Opening Day” at Dodger Stadium. Howe racked up 17 saves during the 1980 season for the Dodgers.(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) 8/22 Los Angeles Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda (R) lines up with his team during opening day ceremonies for his 20th season with the Dodgers on April 8, 1996 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 1-0 before a crowd of some 53,180 fans. (Photo credit KIM KULISH/AFP via Getty Images) 9/22 Orlando Hudson #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers points to the sky after hitting for the cycle with a triple in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images) 10/22 Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers makes the first Opening Day start of his career against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on March 31, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) 11/22 Tony Gwynn #10, Matt Kemp #27 and Andre Ethier #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate their 2-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on March 31, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) 12/22 The Beach Boys (L-R) Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, Mike Love and Brian Wilson sing the national anthem during Los Angeles Dodgers opening day at Dodger Stadium on April 10, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage) 13/22 Los Angeles Dodger starting players (L-R) Justin Sellers, Luis Cruz, Andre Ethier, Adrian Gonzalez, Matt Kemp, Mark Ellis, Carl Crawford and manager Don Mattingly Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on April 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage) 14/22 Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers scored the Dodgers first run of the game after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Opening Day on April 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers won 4-0. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) 15/22 Jimmy Rollins #11 scores his first run with the Dodgers and celebrates with teammates Joc Pederson #31 and Andre Ethier #16 after hitting a three-run home run on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on April 6, 2015. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 16/22 Retired Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Tom Lasorda waves to the crowd prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch during an Opening Day game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on April 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) 17/22 Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws out the first pitch of the game against the San Francisco Giants during the 2018 Major League Baseball opening day at Dodger Stadium on March 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) 18/22 Joc Pederson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a two run home run against Zack Greinke of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning of a MLB baseball game during Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) 19/22 Cardboard cutouts of Los Angeles Dodgers fans are seen in seats before the Opening Day game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on July 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) 20/22 Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers kneels during the national anthem before the Opening Day game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on July 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Teammate Cody Bellinger #35 placed his hand on Betts' shoulder. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) 21/22 Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers makes his debut during an at-bat in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants in the Opening Day game at Dodger Stadium on July 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) 22/22 Enrique Hernandez #14 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two run home run off Conner Menez #51 of the San Francisco Giants, to take an 8-1 lead during the eighth inning, on MLB Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on July 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)