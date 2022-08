A woman was assaulted in a suspected home invasion robbery in Beverly Grove on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The home invasion was reported in the 6600 Block of W. 5th Street around 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been robbed. She declined to be transported to a hospital.

The assailants had taken off by the time police arrived.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Several high-end watches were taken.

Refresh for updates.