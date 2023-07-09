Beverly Grove

Teen killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Beverly Grove dining and shopping area

Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a dispute inside a restaurant

By Tracey Leong and Jonathan Lloyd

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a dining and shopping area in Beverly Grove.

Officers were dispatched around 4 a.m. to West Third Street and South Orlando Avenue, where a man died at the scene. The two wounded victims, a 17-year-old boy and 26-year-old man, were rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute involving the three individuals inside a pizza restaurant on Third Street, police said. Once outside, one of them pulled out a handgun.

No arrests were reported Monday.

