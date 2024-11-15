Stolen BMW involved in hit-and-run in Beverly Hills

Four people were recovering Friday after they were struck by a vehicle driven by a carjacking suspect in Beverly Hills.

It all began with a report of carjacking in the 400 block of North Bedford Drive at around 7 p.m. Thursday. The victim told police a male suspect forced his way into their black BMW X3 before fleeing in the area with the car.

Shortly after, the Beverly Hills Police Department received a call about the same black BMW involved in a traffic incident.

Initial reports said the suspected carjacker lost control of the SUV and crashed near Wilshire Boulevard and Camden Drive.

The suspect ran way on foot before being arrested in the 200 block of South Beverly Drive.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old James Portul from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

Two men, one woman, and a child were hit during the crash. All four were taken to the local hospital for treatment.