Bicyclist dragged under vehicle in deadly hit-and-run in Valley Glen

Witnesses said the victim was dragged from Van Nuys and Burbank Boulevard Burbank

By City News Service

A bicyclist was killed in Valley Glen after he was dragged under a vehicle by a hit-and-run driver who remains on the loose, police said on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 11:40 p.m. Monday to a 911 call regarding a man down at Van Nuys Boulevard and Calvert Street. Upon their arrival, officers learned the 40-year-old victim was riding a bicycle south on Van Nuys and the suspect, who was driving a vehicle in the same direction, struck the victim and did not stop, according to LAPD.

The victim, who police said was homeless, died at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene told a videographer that the victim was dragged from Van Nuys and Burbank Boulevard Burbank and fell from underneath the vehicle at Hatteras Street.

The LAPD's Valley Traffic division is handling the investigation, the LAPD spokeswoman said.

The driver has not been located.

