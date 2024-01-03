Azusa

1 injured in big rig crash that closed lanes on 210 Freeway in Azusa

One person injured in the crash was transported in a sheriff's department helicopter to a hospital.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Part of the 210 Freeway was closed northeast of Los Angeles late Wednesday morning due to a big rig crash.

Details about injuries and what led to the crash were not immediately available. A car appeared to be pinned under the big rig's trailer.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter landed on the freeway to transport a person injured in the crash.

Some lanes on the westbound side of the freeway were closed near Citrus Avenue.

