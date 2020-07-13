Body Found in Search of Lake for ‘Glee' Star Naya Rivera

A body was discovered at Lake Piru in Ventura County on Monday morning, officials said.

A recovery process was underway shortly before 10 a.m. The person's identity has not yet been released.

Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

The discovery comes in the midst of the search for missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera. Rivera went missing July 8 after going on a boat ride in the lake with her 4-year-old son. She disappeared while swimming in the reservoir northwest of Los Angeles, sheriff's officials sad. Her son was found asleep on a pontoon boat that had been rented some three hours earlier.

"I can't make any sense of what happened," said Ventura County Deputy Chris Dyer. "We just know that we found a 4-year-old on a boat, and he said that his mother never got back in.

"So, right now, we're viewing this as a tragic accident."

Sonar, dogs and divers have scoured the lake to find Rivera, while cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area have also been extensively searched.

The day after she went missing, authorities stated they believed the 33-year-old actress was presumed dead and they had shifted search efforts to a "recovery mission."

The search for 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera shifted to a recovery operation. Mekahlo Medina reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Thursday July 10, 2020.

Monday marked day 6 of the search and recovery mission.

The Ventura County Sheriff was scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.