Man found dead inside a barrel in Malibu is identified

The medical examiner has released the name of the man found inside a barrel on Malibu Beach.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Javonnta Murphy.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the body was found Monday morning and later that night described only as the body of a man with no clothing.

The 55-gallon drum was found around 10:30 a.m. at Malibu Lagoon State Beach by a lifeguard who reported the discovery to the sheriff's department.

It is unclear how long the victim was inside the barrel or where it came from.

No further details were immediately available.