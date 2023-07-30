Bouncer beaten to death at Hollywood nightclub

A security guard was beaten to death at a Hollywood nightclub Sunday morning.

The beating occurred at about 2 a.m. at Dragonfly Hollywood at 6510 Santa Monica Blvd., near Wilcox Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

The security guard was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. It was unclear if the assault was gang-related, the LAPD's Media Relations Division reported.

The victim's name has not been released pending family notification. No arrests or suspect description was provided.

The victim was set upon by as many as nine suspects. Police were asking patrons and/or witnesses for any cell phone video that might contain relevant evidence.

Anyone with information regarding the attack was urged to contact the LAPD's West Bureau at 213-473-0277. During non-business hours or weekends, tipsters should call 877-527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.