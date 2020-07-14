Boyle Heights

Roof Collapses in Fire at Boyle Heights Laundromat

No injuries were reported in the early morning fire east of downtown Los Angeles

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters dealt with a broken gas line as they battled a fire that tore through the attic of a laundromat in Boyle Heights Tuesday morning and caused the roof to collapse. 

The cause of fire, reported at about 12:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of East First Street, was not immediately determined. 

The incident was declared a major emergency as 100 firefighters assumed a defensive stance, battling the flames from outside the building for more than two hours.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LAFC 3 hours ago

LAFC Rallies With Pair in 2nd Half for 3-3 Draw With Houston

WNBA 3 hours ago

LA Sparks' Candace Parker, Daughter a ‘Package Deal' in Florida

Just before 2 a.m., the fire was under control. After a broken gas line was shut off, the fire was declared a knockdown at about 3 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

This article tagged under:

Boyle HeightsLAFD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us