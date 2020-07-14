Roof Collapses in Fire at Boyle Heights Laundromat

Firefighters dealt with a broken gas line as they battled a fire that tore through the attic of a laundromat in Boyle Heights Tuesday morning and caused the roof to collapse.

The cause of fire, reported at about 12:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of East First Street, was not immediately determined.

The incident was declared a major emergency as 100 firefighters assumed a defensive stance, battling the flames from outside the building for more than two hours.

Just before 2 a.m., the fire was under control. After a broken gas line was shut off, the fire was declared a knockdown at about 3 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.