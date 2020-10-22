Broken Water Main Leaves Part Cahuenga Boulevard Underwater in Hollywood

Drivers encountered about 3 feet of standing water where they’d usually find part of Cahuenga Boulevard Thursday morning in Hollywood.

A broken water main left part of the street flooded near the 101 Freeway in Hollywood.

Water leaked from a 12-inch cast iron water main in the 2200 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said. Cahuenga Boulevard will be closed between Iris Drive and Whitley Avenue in both directions for repairs.

The closure is expected to last about eight to 10 hours.