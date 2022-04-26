Family and co-workers of a longtime pastry chef gathered Tuesday near the spot in Koreatown where he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Among them was the victim's brother, who was also hit, and who tried desperately to save him. The Los Angeles County Coroner's office identified the deceased victim as Leonidas Accip Serech, 39.

Those who know them say the Accip brothers always rode in to work, and they were never late to their early morning shift. When they didn't show up Tuesday morning, it was clear something went wrong.

The siblings always rode to work together on their bikes. After 3 a.m., they took Olympic Boulevard as they always do.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They were struck by a white Jeep Cherokee. The driver, who might have been attempting to get away during a vehicle theft, did not stop.

Leonidas, 38, did not survive.

The brothers were heading to work at the Paris Baguette Bakery where Wilder worked for three years and Leonidas for the past 15.

It is four blocks from where they were hit.

Owner Jae Kim says the brothers were hard workers, always on time and never complained.

"I usually order croissant and hazelnut coffee," said Peter Choi, a customer. "When I go in there he knows me."

Customers stopped in for their favorite pastries today, missing the pastry chef, who always had their orders ready before they walked in the door.

"That is very sad news," Choi said. "Whoever did this, somebody have to get him, please."

One of the bicyclists was killed, while the other was treated at the scene and released. Police say the driver is also wanted for stealing a car. Video aired during Today in LA on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.