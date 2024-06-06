Riverside County

Brush fire burning in Riverside County amid scorching weather

Fire crews were battling the fire as an excessive heat warning was issued in the Inland Empire.

By Helen Jeong

Dozens of firefighters were dispatched to the Beaumont area of Riverside County Thursday afternoon to stop the spread of a brush fire.

The so-called Relay Fire was first reported after 1 p.m. on Beaumont Avenue near California Avenue when it had already grown to 5 acres.

As the fire grew at a concerning rate of speed, officials with Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department sent two water-dropping helicopters and nearly two dozen fire engines to the scene.

Firefighters were able to slow the forward rate of spread by 3 p.m..

Amid scorching temperatures, crews worked to contained the fire, which was burned nearly 50 acres at 0% contained as of 3 p.m. 

