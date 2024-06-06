Brush fire burning in Riverside County amid scorching weather

Dozens of firefighters were dispatched to the Beaumont area of Riverside County Thursday afternoon to stop the spread of a brush fire.
The so-called Relay Fire was first reported after 1 p.m. on Beaumont Avenue near California Avenue when it had already grown to 5 acres.
As the fire grew at a concerning rate of speed, officials with Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department sent two water-dropping helicopters and nearly two dozen fire engines to the scene.
Firefighters were able to slow the forward rate of spread by 3 p.m..
Amid scorching temperatures, crews worked to contained the fire, which was burned nearly 50 acres at 0% contained as of 3 p.m.