Brush fire burning in Riverside County amid scorching weather

Dozens of firefighters were dispatched to the Beaumont area of Riverside County Thursday afternoon to stop the spread of a brush fire.

The so-called Relay Fire was first reported after 1 p.m. on Beaumont Avenue near California Avenue when it had already grown to 5 acres.

As the fire grew at a concerning rate of speed, officials with Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department sent two water-dropping helicopters and nearly two dozen fire engines to the scene.

#RelayFire [UPDATE] 2:45 p.m. - The forward rate of spread has been stopped. The fire has been mapped at 47 acres and is 0% contained. Please continue to avoid the area as fire resources continue to work on building full containment.@Beaumontgov | @RivCoNow pic.twitter.com/bWy3qbkWTH — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 6, 2024

Firefighters were able to slow the forward rate of spread by 3 p.m..

Amid scorching temperatures, crews worked to contained the fire, which was burned nearly 50 acres at 0% contained as of 3 p.m.