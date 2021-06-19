brush fire

Brush Fire Breaks Out in Anza Prompting Partial Closure of Highway 371

The flames were first reported around 1:35 p.m. near State Route 371 and Bautista Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. 

By City News Service

Burning tree
Getty Images

A brush fire that burned at least seven acres in the unincorporated community of Anza prompted the closure of a stretch of State Route 371 Saturday. 

The flames were first reported around 1:35 p.m. near State Route 371 and Bautista Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Fire officials initially said the fire's forward spread had been halted at about 2 p.m. but the flames kicked up again and firefighting aircraft were redeployed to the scene. 

The California Highway Patrol said State Route 371 was shut down between Bautista and Baliff roads.

Palm Springs 5 hours ago

Protest Planned During ‘Forever Marilyn' Statue Unveiling in Palm Springs

Heat Wave Jun 17

Explainer: What's Behind the Heat Wave in the American West?

Angeles National Forest Jun 16

Fire Danger Level Raised to ‘Very High' in Angeles National Forest

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

brush fireAnza
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us