Brush Fire Breaks Out in Anza Prompting Partial Closure of Highway 371

A brush fire that burned at least seven acres in the unincorporated community of Anza prompted the closure of a stretch of State Route 371 Saturday.

The flames were first reported around 1:35 p.m. near State Route 371 and Bautista Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire officials initially said the fire's forward spread had been halted at about 2 p.m. but the flames kicked up again and firefighting aircraft were redeployed to the scene.

The California Highway Patrol said State Route 371 was shut down between Bautista and Baliff roads.