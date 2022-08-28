Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Southern California

A brutal heat wave is on the way to Southern California, with temperatures in many areas rising into triple digits and staying that way through Labor Day weekend.

Temperatures will rise a few degrees Monday, then spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

In Van Nuys, temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees every day from Tuesday through Sunday, peaking at 106 both Wednesday and Sunday.

Santa Clarita will hit 104 degrees on Tuesday and get as high as 108 on Thursday.

In Lancaster -- traditionally one of the hottest spots in Los Angeles County -- highs were expected to hover around 108 to 109 degrees Wednesday through Sunday.

Pasadena will hit 99 degrees Wednesday, 101 on Thursday and Saturday, and 102 on Sunday, according to current forecasts.

Downtown Los Angeles is expected to reach 88 Tuesday, then climb into the mid-to-high 90s for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be more manageable near the beaches, but will still climb into the upper 80s in Santa Monica beginning Wednesday. Long Beach will see highs in the upper 80s, rising to 89 and 91 next weekend.

In Orange County, inland highs will hover in the mid-to-upper 90s through the weekend.

Overnight lows will not offer much relief either, staying in the 70s in most of the hotter areas.

Health officials advise residents to stay indoors with air conditioning whenever possible, drink plenty of fluids and avoid hiking or other strenuous activity in extreme heat.

Children and pets should never be left in unattended vehicles for even one minute.

The extreme heat and low humidity could create elevated fire weather conditions as well, the NWS said.

Cooling centers for Los Angeles County can be found at https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/. Cooling centers for the city of Los Angeles can be found at https://emergency.lacity.org/la-responds/beat-heat, or by calling 311.