Burglary Suspect with Sword Barricaded in Venice

A burglary suspect allegedly armed with a sword barricaded himself at a residence in Venice for several hours Monday, but was ultimately taken into custody without any reported injuries.

The initial call was received by police at 12:26 p.m. regarding a man with a sword outside of a residence in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue in Venice, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

Police responded but the suspect went inside and refused to come out, prompting a response from a SWAT team to negotiate his surrender.

The suspect eventually exited the residence around 4:30 p.m., and was seen being taken into custody wearing only a towel.

No further information was immediately available.