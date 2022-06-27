Bus Overturns in Crash With Truck Near LAX

A bus with over 20 passengers inside collided with a semi-truck near LAX on Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

NewsChopper4 was over the scene of the crash, where the bus could be seen on its side in the middle of the road.

The LAFD and the El Segundo fire and police departments responded to the crash, which took place at 8:25 a.m. near Imperial Highway and Aviation Boulevard.

The LAFD referred to the crash as a "multi-patient traffic collision," but it was not immediately known how many people may be injured or how severe any injuries may be.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Preliminary information suggested that at least 13 people were injured and 3 were in serious condition.

The cause of the crash was also not immediately known. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department are at the scene investigating.

The CHP issued a Sigalert for the area, and expected lanes to be closed for at least 4 hours.

*ADVISORY*

All eastbound traffic lanes of Imperial Highway at Douglas Street are closed due to an injury traffic collision. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes. All traffic lanes will be closed for several hours. — El Segundo Police (@elsegundopd) June 27, 2022

"All eastbound traffic lanes of Imperial Highway at Douglas Street are closed due to an injury traffic collision," the El Segundo Police tweeted shortly after 9 a.m. "Please avoid the area and take alternate routes. All traffic lanes will be closed for several hours."