Bus driver union goes on strike in Santa Clarita

The bus driver union contracting with Santa Clarita Transit has gone on strike Monday halting service for hundreds of students and passengers in the city.

Santa Clarita Transit posted on its website service has been suspended on all commuter and most local routes.

The strike interrupts bus service for students in the William S. Hart Union High School District and passengers throughout the city.

The city of Santa Clarita partners with MV Transportation for bus services. The union voted to authorize a strike on Sept. 15. The city of Santa Clarita is not a participant in the labor dispute, MV Transportation said in a statement.

The union notified Santa Clarita Transit on Sept. 28 of the decision to halt work, but delayed going on strike for a week.

City officials are encouraging both sides to continue negotiations and bargain in good faith until an agreement is reached.

Santa Clarita Transit provides a school tripper service for students in the Hart district who attend La Mesa Junior High School, Castaic High School, Rancho Pico Junior High School, Saugus High School and Arroyo Seco Junior High School.

MV Transportation says it is working with the Hart district to provide a staggered bus service for students. The district has secured additional bus services with LA Charter in the event of any interruptions.