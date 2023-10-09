Santa Clarita

Bus driver union goes on strike in Santa Clarita

By City News Service

Getty Images

The bus driver union contracting with Santa Clarita Transit has gone on strike Monday halting service for hundreds of students and passengers in the city.

Santa Clarita Transit posted on its website service has been suspended on all commuter and most local routes.

The strike interrupts bus service for students in the William S. Hart Union High School District and passengers throughout the city.

The city of Santa Clarita partners with MV Transportation for bus services. The union voted to authorize a strike on Sept. 15. The city of Santa Clarita is not a participant in the labor dispute, MV Transportation said in a statement.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The union notified Santa Clarita Transit on Sept. 28 of the decision to halt work, but delayed going on strike for a week.

City officials are encouraging both sides to continue negotiations and bargain in good faith until an agreement is reached.

Santa Clarita Transit provides a school tripper service for students in the Hart district who attend La Mesa Junior High School, Castaic High School, Rancho Pico Junior High School, Saugus High School and Arroyo Seco Junior High School.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Downey 7 hours ago

LA County DA investigator killed in Downey Crash

Los Angeles 10 hours ago

Monday is Columbus and Indigenous Peoples Day: Here is what will be open and closed

MV Transportation says it is working with the Hart district to provide a staggered bus service for students. The district has secured additional bus services with LA Charter in the event of any interruptions.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clarita
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us