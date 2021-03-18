What Can You Do in Each Tier? California's Coronavirus Tier System Explained

By: Heather Navarro

As the coronavirus case count diminishes and more people get vaccinated, Southern California counties can begin to move into less restrictive tiers according to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Nearly on the year anniversary of Los Angeles going into lockdown, the county -- along with many other SoCal counties -- was moving into the long-awaited red tier after cases decreased and ICU numbers declined.

If you'd like to see a map of where California's 58 counties fall in the state's four-tier, color-coded reopening system, click here.

So what does it mean to be in the Red Tier versus the Orange Tier?

See the breakdown below when it comes to gatherings, movie theaters, gyms, restaurants and more below.

It’s important to note that individual counties can restrict certain activities, even if the county falls in a less restrictive tier.

Purple Tier - Widespread

Under this tier, the state dictates that “many non-essential indoor business operations are closed.” Purple is the most-restrictive tier, and before moving to a less restrictive tier, case numbers must fall below the following:

More than 10.0 daily new cases (per 100k)

More than 8.0% positive test for entire county

What is allowed in the Purple Tier?

Outdoor gatherings only with modifications and a maximum of three households.

only with modifications and a maximum of three households. Hair salons can open indoors with modifications.

can open indoors with modifications. All retail can open indoors with modifications at a max of 25% capacity.

can open indoors with modifications at a max of 25% capacity. Shopping malls and swap meets can open indoors with modifications --- a max of 25% capacity, with closed common areas, and closed food courts.

and swap meets can open indoors with modifications --- a max of 25% capacity, with closed common areas, and closed food courts. Museums, zoos, and aquariums can open only outdoors with modifications.

can open only outdoors with modifications. Places of worship are encouraged to operate outdoors. Indoor worship is strongly discouraged, but allowed with a max of 25% capacity.

are encouraged to operate outdoors. Indoor worship is strongly discouraged, but allowed with a max of 25% capacity. Movie theaters can only open outdoors with modifications.

can only open outdoors with modifications. Hotels can open with modifications.

can open with modifications. Gyms can only open outdoors with modifications.

can only open outdoors with modifications. Restaurants can only open outdoors with modifications.

can only open outdoors with modifications. Wineries, breweries and distilleries : Beginning March 13, 2021, these businesses can operate only outdoors with modifications, including: reservations, 90-minute time limit, seating/tables only, limited hours (service for on-site consumption closed by 8 p.m.).

: Beginning March 13, 2021, these businesses can operate only outdoors with modifications, including: reservations, 90-minute time limit, seating/tables only, limited hours (service for on-site consumption closed by 8 p.m.). Bars must be closed.

must be closed. Stadiums are allowed to open with modifications, including: no live audiences, 100 people or fewer, regional visitors (within 120 miles), advanced reservations only, no concessions or concourse sales.

are allowed to open with modifications, including: no live audiences, 100 people or fewer, regional visitors (within 120 miles), advanced reservations only, no concessions or concourse sales. Theme parks are to stay closed.

For a more detailed list, see the document below.

Red Tier - Substantial

Before moving to a less restrictive tier, case numbers must fall below the following:

4.0 – 10.0 daily new cases (per 100k)

5.0 – 8.0% positive tests for entire county

What’s allowed in the red tier?

Indoor gatherings strongly discouraged, but allowed with a max of three households.

strongly discouraged, but allowed with a max of three households. Hair salons can open indoors with modifications.

can open indoors with modifications. All retail can open indoors with modifications at a max of 50% capacity.

can open indoors with modifications at a max of 50% capacity. Shopping malls and swap meets can open indoors with modifications --- a max of 50% capacity, closed common areas, and reduced capacity food courts.

and swap meets can open indoors with modifications --- a max of 50% capacity, closed common areas, and reduced capacity food courts. Museums, zoos, and aquariums can open indoors with a max of 25% capacity.

can open indoors with a max of 25% capacity. Places of worship can open indoors with a max of 25% capacity.

can open indoors with a max of 25% capacity. Movie theaters can only open indoors with modifications: a max of 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

can only open indoors with modifications: a max of 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Hotels can open with modifications, with their fitness centers at 10% capacity.

can open with modifications, with their fitness centers at 10% capacity. Gyms can open indoor operations with modifications: max of 10% capacity, and climbing walls are allowed.

can open indoor operations with modifications: max of 10% capacity, and climbing walls are allowed. Restaurants can open indoors with a max of 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

can open indoors with a max of 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Wineries, breweries and distilleries : Beginning March 13, 2021, these businesses can operate only outdoors with modifications, including: reservations, 90-minute time limit, seating/tables only, limited hours (service for on-site consumption closed by 8 p.m.).

: Beginning March 13, 2021, these businesses can operate only outdoors with modifications, including: reservations, 90-minute time limit, seating/tables only, limited hours (service for on-site consumption closed by 8 p.m.). Bars must be closed.

must be closed. Stadiums are allowed to open with modifications, including: a max capacity of 20%, includes suites with 25% occupancy per suite and suites can hold no more than three households, weekly worker testing program, In-state visitors only, advanced reservations only, primarily in-seat concessions (no concourse sales).

are allowed to open with modifications, including: a max capacity of 20%, includes suites with 25% occupancy per suite and suites can hold no more than three households, weekly worker testing program, In-state visitors only, advanced reservations only, primarily in-seat concessions (no concourse sales). Theme parks are to stay closed, however, starting April 1, 2021, they can reopen by adhering to the following rules: max capacity of 15%, a maximum of 10 people or three household groups can enter with no intergroup mixing, indoor capacity must stay at a max of 15% with time restrictions, no indoor dining, weekly worker testing, in-state visitors only, and online ticket purchases only.

Orange Tier - Moderate

Before moving to a less restrictive tier, case numbers must fall below the following:

1.0 – 3.9 daily new cases (per 100k)

2.0 – 4.9% positive tests for entire county

What’s allowed in the orange tier?

Indoor gatherings strongly discouraged, but allowed with a max of three households.

strongly discouraged, but allowed with a max of three households. Hair salons can open indoors with modifications.

can open indoors with modifications. All retail can open indoors with modifications, but a maximum capacity was not listed.

can open indoors with modifications, but a maximum capacity was not listed. Shopping malls and swap meets can open indoors with modifications --- closed common areas, and reduced capacity food courts.

and swap meets can open indoors with modifications --- closed common areas, and reduced capacity food courts. Museums, zoos, and aquariums can open indoors with a max of 50% capacity.

can open indoors with a max of 50% capacity. Places of worship can open indoors with a max of 50% capacity.

can open indoors with a max of 50% capacity. Movie theaters can only open indoors with modifications: a max of 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

can only open indoors with modifications: a max of 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer. Hotels can open with modifications, with their fitness centers at 25% capacity. Indoor pools are allowed.

can open with modifications, with their fitness centers at 25% capacity. Indoor pools are allowed. Gyms can open indoor operations with modifications: max of 25% capacity, and climbing walls and indoor pools are allowed.

can open indoor operations with modifications: max of 25% capacity, and climbing walls and indoor pools are allowed. Restaurants can open indoors with a max of 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

Wineries , breweries and distilleries can open indoors with modifications: a max 25% capacity indoors, or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

, breweries and distilleries can open indoors with modifications: a max 25% capacity indoors, or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Bars can open outdoors with modifications.

Stadiums are allowed to open with modifications: permanent venues with live audiences must be outdoors only, capacity must be limited to 20%, reservations are required, assigned seating only, in-seat concessions only, with regional attendees within 120 miles. Starting April 1, 2021, counties in the Orange Tier can host a maximum capacity of 33%, including suites with 25% occupancy per suite, workers must be tested weekly, and visitors must be in-state only. Stadiums can open to a max of 67% capacity if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

are allowed to open with modifications: permanent venues with live audiences must be outdoors only, capacity must be limited to 20%, reservations are required, assigned seating only, in-seat concessions only, with regional attendees within 120 miles. Starting April 1, 2021, counties in the Orange Tier can host a maximum capacity of 33%, including suites with 25% occupancy per suite, workers must be tested weekly, and visitors must be in-state only. Stadiums can open to a max of 67% capacity if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. Theme parks are to stay closed, however, starting April 1, 2021, they can reopen by adhering to the following rules: max capacity of 15%, a maximum of 10 people or three household groups can enter with no intergroup mixing, indoor capacity must stay at a max of 15% with time restrictions, no indoor dining, weekly worker testing, in-state visitors only, and online ticket purchases only.

Yellow Tier - Minimal

Less than 1.0 daily new case (per 100k)

Less than 2.0% positive tests for entire county

What’s allowed in the Yellow Tier?

Indoor gatherings strongly discouraged, but allowed with a max of three households.

strongly discouraged, but allowed with a max of three households. Hair salons can open indoors with modifications.

can open indoors with modifications. All retail can open indoors with modifications, but a maximum capacity was not listed.

can open indoors with modifications, but a maximum capacity was not listed. Shopping malls and swap meets can open indoors with modifications --- reduced capacity at food courts.

and swap meets can open indoors with modifications --- reduced capacity at food courts. Museums, zoos, and aquariums can open indoors with modifications.

can open indoors with modifications. Places of worship can open indoors with a max of 50% capacity.

can open indoors with a max of 50% capacity. Movie theaters can only open indoors with modifications: a max of 50% capacity.

can only open indoors with modifications: a max of 50% capacity. Hotels can open with modifications, with their fitness centers at 50% capacity. Indoor pools and spas are allowed.

can open with modifications, with their fitness centers at 50% capacity. Indoor pools and spas are allowed. Gyms can open indoor operations with modifications: max of 50% capacity, and climbing walls and indoor pools are allowed. Saunas and steam rooms are also allowed.

can open indoor operations with modifications: max of 50% capacity, and climbing walls and indoor pools are allowed. Saunas and steam rooms are also allowed. Restaurants can open indoors with a max of 50% capacity.

Wineries, breweries and distilleries can open indoors with modifications: a max 50% capacity indoors, or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

can open indoors with modifications: a max 50% capacity indoors, or 200 people, whichever is fewer. Bars can open outdoors with modifications: a max of 25% capacity indoors, or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Stadiums are allowed to open with modifications: permanent venues with live audiences must operate outdoors only, capacity must be limited to 25%, reservations are required, assigned seating only, in-seat concessions only, regional attendees only (within 120 miles). Starting April 1, 2021, stadiums can host a max of 67% capacity, including suites with 25% occupancy per suite, in-state visitors only, primarily in-seat concessions (no concourse sales).

are allowed to open with modifications: permanent venues with live audiences must operate outdoors only, capacity must be limited to 25%, reservations are required, assigned seating only, in-seat concessions only, regional attendees only (within 120 miles). Starting April 1, 2021, stadiums can host a max of 67% capacity, including suites with 25% occupancy per suite, in-state visitors only, primarily in-seat concessions (no concourse sales). Theme parks can open with modifications: park capacity must be limited to 25%, reservations or advanced ticket sales required. Starting April 1, 2021, max capacity must remain at 35%, indoor capacity must stay at a max of25% with time restrictions, and a weekly worker testing program must be in effect.

See the document below for expanded guidance on tiers.

Where California Counties Stand

Here’s where you can see where your Southern California county falls in the tier system.

Check out case count and other data in the links below.

Los Angeles

Orange

Ventura

Riverside

San Bernardino

Some FAQs

What happens if my county’s case rate and positivity measures fall into two different tiers?

The count must remain in the stricter tier if the county’s case rate and positivity rate fall into different tiers, the state said.

How do counties move into less restrictive tiers?

Case rates and test positivity determine if a count can move to a less restrictive tier. The rates must remain the same for at least two weeks. Learn more here.

Why can some activities of businesses resume while others cannot?

Some activities or businesses are deemed higher risk. A business can reopen sooner based on whether it can:

Accommodate mask wearing at all times (for example, eating and drinking requires removing masks)

Allow physical distance between individuals from different households

Limit the number of people per square foot

Limit time that an individual is at the business or activity

Limit time of exposure

Limit mixing of people from different households

Limit amount of physical interactions of visitors/patrons

Increase airflow (such as operating outdoors or opening windows and doors)

Limit activities that are known to increase virus spread (like singing, shouting and heavy breathing)

California COVID-19 Vaccinations

The map tracks the number of doses administered by a recipient's county of residence according to the The California Department of Public Health.