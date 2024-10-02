California residents who purchased gas in Southern California in 2015 may be entitled to a settlement payment as the state Department of Justice reached a settlement with gas trading firms over price gouging allegations.

After officials alleged the gas companies tampered with and manipulated prices for California gasoline, the state reached a $50 million settlement with Vitol SK Energy Americas in July.

“Market manipulation and price gouging are illegal and unacceptable, particularly during times of crisis when people are most vulnerable,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Those who purchased gasoline in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and/or Imperial counties in California between February 20 and November 10, 2015 may be eligible for a payment.

Eligible Californians can submit a claim here by adding their name, driver’s license number, phone number, address, email address and the preferred method of electronic payment, such as PayPal, Venmo and Zelle.