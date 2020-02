Photos: After Winter’s Onslaught of Storms, It’s Wildflower Showtime in Southern California

Southern California's wildflower fields are bursting with spring color after a winter of persistent storms that soaked the region. 37 photos 1/37 Scott McReynolds Rising from the ashes, lupines bloom in the Woolsey Fire burn area on Kanan Road in the Malibu area. 2/37 Timothy Berreth California poppies in Lancaster. 3/37 Rich Warren The NBC4 news team reports from the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve on March 26, 2019 with a beautiful sunrise as a backdrop. 4/37 Alberto Russo California poppies are pictured in this undated photo. 5/37 John Potter The Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve springs with color. 6/37 samuel schmid Poppies are pictured in March 2019. 7/37 Shaeba Wildflower Captures Enjoying the Wildflowers with the rays of sun 8/37 Timothy Berreth California poppies in Lancaster. 9/37 Denise Adamo Only die-hard photographers are seen shooting the super bloom March 21, 2019. 10/37 Denise Adamo Only die-hard photographers are seen shooting the super bloom March 21, 2019. 11/37 Flowers are pictured in Lake Elsinore. 12/37 Flowers are pictured in Lake Elsinore. 13/37 [EXTERNAL] Lake Elsinore and Anza-Borrego 3.20.19 Debi Deal Debi Deal1 14/37 Wildflowers at Lake Elsinore. 15/37 Wildflowers on a hillside in Lake Elsinore. 16/37 Wildflowers on a hillside in Lake Elsinore. 17/37 Marie Tes A view of the burst of wildflowers in Lake Elsinore. 18/37 Sandra Ozuna A view of wildflowers Sunday March 17, 2019 in Malibu. 19/37 Janie Terzino A view of wildflowers in Corona near the 15 Freeway. 20/37 Shaeba A poppy covered hillside near the 15 Freeway. 21/37 Debi Deal It's not just about the poppies in Lake Elsinore, where several varieties of wildflowers are blooming. 22/37 Edduhduh [EXTERNAL] The poppies at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve 3/16/19 Edd Holman 23/37 John McDonnell Golden Poppy Superbloom My daughter at Superbloom today in Lake Elsinore area 24/37 LAX Airport Flowers bloom near a runway at Los Angeles International Airport. 25/37 Edduhduh [EXTERNAL] The poppies at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve 3/16/19 Edd Holman 26/37 Edduhduh [EXTERNAL] The poppies at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve 3/16/19 Edd Holman 27/37 Edduhduh [EXTERNAL] The poppies at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve 3/16/19 Edd Holman 28/37 AN PHAM Spring Wildflowers Walker Canyon Wildflowers Sunset, Lake Elsinore, California 29/37 Douglas E Walker You're looking at a bright bloom in the Indio area. 30/37 Vini Montojo A bright orange hilliside after winter rainfall. 31/37 AP In this Wednesday, March 6, 2019, photo, people walk among wildflowers in bloom near Borrego Springs. 32/37 AP In this Wednesday, March 6, 2019, photo, a man looks on amid wildflowers in bloom near Borrego Springs. 33/37 Michael Farrel A view of the poppy fields near Lake Elsinore, just east of the 15 Freeway. 34/37 Michael The poppy fields northeast of Lake Elsinore. 35/37 Ena Ruiz A puppy among the poppies in the Lake Elsinore area. 36/37 Lori Heston Poppies in bloom in Lake Elsinore. 37/37 Gordon Lewin A California wildflower display on the north side of the 15 Freeway near Lake Elsinore.

