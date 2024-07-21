California Gov. Newsom praises President Biden as ‘extraordinary' leader

Gov. Gavin Newsom praised President Joe Biden Sunday in a statement issued in the minutes following Biden's announcement that he will drop out of the presidential race.

Newsom, whose name is among those considered a possible replacement for Biden on the November ballot, called Biden an “extraordinary, history-making president,”

“President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans,” Newsom said. “He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents.”

President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents.



Thank you, @JoeBiden. https://t.co/HMUMEB1fTl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 21, 2024

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Biden made the announcement in a letter posted to social media. It comes after mounting pressure from within his own party to bow out of the president race against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Biden also announced his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, a former U.S. Senator from California and the state’s ex-attorney general.

Newsom, 56, has long expressed support for Biden, including after the June 27 debate that was widely viewed as a key turning point in Biden’s re-election campaign. He joined the campaign trail, rallying support in Pennsylvania, Michigan and New Hampshire.

Newsom and Harris are both high-profile figures whose paths have crossed for years in California politics. Harris was the San Francisco District Attorney at the same time Newsom was the city’s mayor.

Harris’ political rise began as a prosecutor in Alameda County in the early 1990s. She was elected California’s attorney general in 2010 and won re-election in 2024. She was the U.S. Senator from California from 2017 to 2021.