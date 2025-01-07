Scams

California Highway Patrol warns of Amber Alert scam 

The agency is informing people that only CHP can issue alerts 

By Benjamin Gamson

California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced there is a new scam where individuals are posing as “Amber Alert reps.” 

Those fake representatives ask for personal information and to meet at the home of the person being called. The scammers are asking parents to enroll their children in the phony Amber Alert system. 

CHP, which is the only agency that can issue Amber Alerts, says that is not how it functions. 

“With the Amber Alert we will not be asking for any type of registration, it is a free service,” said Roberto Gomez of the CHP. “We do not ask for fees. There is no list that we sign you up for.”

CHP is advising anyone who is contacted by a scammer to reach out to local law enforcement. 

