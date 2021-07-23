Five Republican candidates seeking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom will participate in a 90-minute televised debate next month in Orange County.

The Aug. 4 debate will start at 6 p.m. at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda.

More than 40 names have qualified for the recall ballot, which voters will decide Sept. 14.

Here are the participants in the debate.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer

Radio talk-show host Larry Elder

Businessman John Cox

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley

Former Rep. Doug Ose

Newsom was invited to participate but did not respond to the invitation. Olympic decathlon gold medalist turned reality television personality Caitlyn Jenner was invited but is not available, organizers said.

The debate will be moderated by Hugh Hewitt, president of the Richard Nixon Foundation. Christine Devine and Elex Michaelson of Fox-11 and former U.S. National Security Adviser Robert C. O'Brien will be the panelists.

Debate participants were selected by applying the Richard Nixon Foundation's proprietary internal metrics it has used to select speakers and debate participants at the Nixon Library for more than 30 years, said Joe Lopez, vice president,

marketing and communications, for the Richard Nixon Foundation..

The Nixon Foundation is planning a second debate for the week of Aug. 22 and has invited the same candidates to participate.