Here are the California restaurants ranked in the Yelp! Top 100 Places to Eat

California is cooking something up, literally.

Yelp released its "Top 100 Places to Eat in the US 2024" after analyzing users' submissions, ratings, review volume, and community input.

The list names 18 California restaurants Five Southern California locations ranked in the top 10 across the nation.

Keep reading for the full list of California restaurants:

Los Angeles area

Ranked at #4, Covina: GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine has a 4.9 star rating on Yelp. The most signature dishes include Awaze Tibs, their Beef and Veggie Combo and Gs Special. The restaurant is located at 1068 N Citrus Ave. Covina, CA 91722.

Ranked at #6, Los Angeles: Broken Mouth | Lee’s Homestyle has a 4.8 star rating on Yelp. Hawaiian and Korean cuisine are their specialty with Spam Musubi, Potato-mac salad and Cucumber Kimchi being some of the most popular dishes. The restaurant is located at 718 S. Los Angeles St. Los Angeles, CA 90014.

Ranked at #10, Agoura Hills: Uncle Af’s has a 4.8 star rating on Yelp. The most popular dishes include the Chicken Firecracker Sandwich, Super Turkey Sandwich and the LA Rams Panini. The restaurant is located at 5905 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301.

Ranked at #81, Woodland Hills: Zamorales Grill has a 4.8 star rating on Yelp. Most popular items include a Carne Asada Tostada, Shrimp Tacos and Al Pastor Tacos. The food truck can be found at 5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd. Woodland Hills, CA 91367.

San Diego area

Ranked at #3, Escondido: Sunny Side Kitchen has a 4.8 star rating on Yelp. This restaurant specializes in sandwiches, with the most popular being the breakfast sandwich, meatloaf panini and Tuscan chicken panini. The restaurant is located at 155 S Orange St Escondido, CA 92025.

Ranked at #16, El Cajon: Crafted Greens has a 4.8 star rating on Yelp. Specializing in American cuisine, their popular dishes include the Free Range Chicken Club Sandwich, Spicy Asian dish and Thai Salad. The restaurant is located at 745 Jamacha Rd El Cajon, CA 92019.

Ranked at #40, San Diego: Rosemarie’s Burgers has a 4.8 star rating on Yelp. Most popular items include their Nashville Hot Chicken burger, Elote plate and Little Sal burger. The restaurant is located at 3852 Mission Blvd San Diego, CA 92109.

Ranked at #53, San Diego: Peace Pies has a 4.7 star rating on Yelp. Most popular items include a Mystic Mushroom Quesadilla, San Diego Caesar Salad and Magical Mango Curry Wrap. The restaurant is located at 4230 Voltaire St San Diego, CA 92107.

Northern California restaurants

Ranked at #8, Three Rivers: Sierra Subs and Salads has a 4.9 star rating on Yelp. Sandwiches and vegetarian options are the most popular items, some of which include the Hollywood Tremor sandwich, Wasabi Stinger and Buffalo Bill. The restaurant is located at 41651 Sierra Dr Three Rivers, CA 93271.

Ranked at #17, Santa Barbara: Aperitivo has a 5.0 star rating on Yelp. This place offers a wine and dine experience. Most popular items include their Pasta Club, Black Truffle Pasta and Hamachi Crudo. The restaurant is located at 7 W Haley St Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

Ranked at #18, Roseville: Guy’s For Lunch has a 4.8 star rating on Yelp. Most popular dishes include a Chicken Salad Sandwich, Turkey Chili and Chicken Noodle Soup. The restaurant is located at 1249 Pleasant Grove Ste 150 Roseville, CA 95678.

Ranked at #23, San Bruno: Mazra has a 4.7 star rating on Yelp. Mediterranean, barbecue and Tapas are their specialties. Most popular items include Slow Roasted Lamb Shank Plate, Double Kebab Plate and Garlic Rotisserie Chicken with roasted veggies and hummus. The restaurant is located at 504 San Bruno Ave W San Bruno, CA 94066.

Ranked at #24, Folsom: Zest Mediterranean Cuisine has a 4.8 star rating on Yelp. Signature items include their Baklava, Gyro Wrap and Lamb Kabobs Plate. The restaurant is located at 1008 Riley St Ste 2 Folsom, CA 95630.

Ranked at #29, San Francisco: Ocean Indian Cuisine has a 4.8 star rating on Yelp. Most popular dishes include Butter Chicken Masala, Chicken Tikka Masala and Everest Chicken Momo Special. The restaurant is located at 6127 Geary Blvd San Francisco, CA 94121.

Ranked at #30, Auburn: Pizzeria Luba has a 4.8 star rating on Yelp. Most popular items include their Fat Lou Pizza, Foggy Dew Mushroom Pizza and Meatballs with garlic bread. The restaurant is located at 780 Lincoln Way Auburn, CA 95603.

Ranked at #32, Healdsburg: Guiso Latin Fusion has a 4.7 star rating on Yelp. The most popular dishes include Fish Tacos, Camarones Borrachos and Elotitos. The restaurant is located at 117 N St Healdsburg, CA 95448.

Ranked at #51, Pleasanton: Much Ado About Pizza has a 4.8 star rating on Yelp. Most popular items include their Taming of the Chew pizza, Bard and Capulet pizza. The restaurant is located at 1991 Santa Rita Rd Ste E Pleasanton, CA 94566.

Ranked at #55, Burlingame: Curry Hyuga has a 4.6 star rating on Yelp. Most popular dishes include Japanese Curry, Chicken Katsu Curry and Chicken Karaage. The restaurant is located at 1204 Broadway Burlingame, CA 94010.