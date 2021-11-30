2 Southern California Ski Areas to Open Despite Dry Fall

Two Southern California ski areas will open this week despite dry fall weather.

Big Bear Mountain Resorts announced that Friday will be opening day for the general public at Bear Mountain and Snow Summit. Season pass holders will get an early start on Thursday.

Weather across Southern California has been dry and mild but it has been cold enough up in the San Bernardino Mountains for snowmaking.

In the Sierra Nevada, ski resorts have largely seen postponements of opening days due to lack of snowfall and warm conditions that have thwarted snowmaking.

“Mother Nature is not quite ready for it to be winter yet, and we will be delaying our opening day,” Kirkwood Mountain Resort tweeted Monday. “Our expert snowmaking team has been making snow every chance they can, and they are keeping a close watch on the weather, minute-by-minute.”