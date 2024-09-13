Fire destroys Canoga Park auto body shop

A Canoga Park auto body shop was destroyed Friday in an overnight fire.

Firefighters responded just before 2 a.m. to the 21000 block of West Gault Street between Remmet and Alabama avenues. Flames spread to the auto body shop's five work bays.

About 80 firefighters knocked down the fire in about an hour. No injuries were reported.

Crews were expected to be at the scene through the morning.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.