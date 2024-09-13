Canoga Park

Fire destroys Canoga Park auto body shop

No injuries were reported in the overnight fire.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Canoga Park auto body shop was destroyed Friday in an overnight fire.

Firefighters responded just before 2 a.m. to the 21000 block of West Gault Street between Remmet and Alabama avenues. Flames spread to the auto body shop's five work bays.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

About 80 firefighters knocked down the fire in about an hour. No injuries were reported.

Crews were expected to be at the scene through the morning.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Canoga Park
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us