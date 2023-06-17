Carson

8 injured, including teens, in shooting at Carson pool party

The shooting reported around midnight left several victims hospitalized.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Bailey Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least eight people were injured in a shooting late Friday at a pool party in a Carson neighborhood. 

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's Carson Station responded to reports of a shooting at around 11:57 a.m. Friday on Alameda Street at what neighbors said was a house party. Shots were fired in a cul-de-sac outside the home, the sheriff's department said at an afternoon news conference.

Two of the victims were in critical, but stable condition. Six others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Some of the victims, who ranged in age from 16 to 24, were transported by others at the party to hospitals.

Witnesses said it appeared parents arrived at the house after the shooting to pick up kids.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"I was absolutely shocked because this neighborhood is super quiet," said resident Donna Kelly. "Nothing but people walking their dogs, and then we wake up to see all this stuff going on. Then I heard people were shot, so it's really sad."

It was not immediately clear what led up to the gunfire. Authorities said they are investigating whether a fight at the party resulted in the shooting.

No arrests were reported Saturday. Authorities did not have a detailed description of the shooter or whether there were multiple shooters.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

US Open 1 hour ago

Scenes from the US Open at LA Country Club

northridge 2 hours ago

Firefighters protect Northridge business from RV fire that spread to trees

Bullet casings found at the scene indicated a handgun was used, deputies said. Authorities said they could not confirm whether the shooting was gang-related.

This article tagged under:

Carson
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us