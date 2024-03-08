Celebrity photographer arrested for alleged sexual assault; LAPD seeks additional victims

A celebrity photographer was arrested by Los Angeles police after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his photography studio and officers believe there may be additional victims.

Kenneth Howard Dolin, 64, who is a “well-known photographer and acting coach,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department was arrested Monday following the accusation. A 29-year-old woman reported the suspect sexually assaulted her at his Wilshire Division home/studio, police said.

A follow-up investigation revealed Dolin was accused of sexual assault in 2017 by two other women. It is unclear if he faced charges in those encounters.

LAPD said all three reports began with professional contracts that escalated to the suspect inappropriately touching the women during photo shoots when they were alone in his studio.

“He has significant connections in the entertainment industry and has been known to solicit victims on modeling websites,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

In connection with the recent report, Dolin faces a charge of penetration with a foreign object. He has since been released from custody as authorities continue investigating.

"These victims felt trapped and had to comply with his advances," Detective Brent Hopkins, a supervisor with the Special Assault Section, said in a statement. "There's a huge difference between art photography and sexual assault. We want to make sure we know everything that happened and make sure that line does not get crossed again."

Police believe there may be additional victims and they encourage them to come forward.

The investigation is ongoing.