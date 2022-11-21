Los Angeles

Man Accused of Running 2 Drug Labs That Made Bulk Amounts of Fentanyl Pills to Sell on Dark Web

Hampton, who was arrested Nov. 2, used the online moniker "Narco710" while frequenting at least nine marketplaces on the dark web where he and his co-conspirators sold nearly $2 million worth of illegal narcotics, according to the indictment.

By Associated Press

NBCDFW.com

A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of running two illegal drug labs that used high-speed pill presses to create bulk amounts of tablets containing fentanyl and methamphetamine that were sold on the dark web, federal authorities said Monday.

Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment that charges him with various narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a sentence of life in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

It wasn't immediately known if Hampton has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

fentanyl Nov 16

New Fentanyl Vaccine Could Be a ‘Game Changer' for US Opioid Crisis

drugs Nov 10

$7 Million Worth of Heroin, Fentanyl Found Hidden in NYC Apartment Coffee Table

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Nov 3

First Look Into LA County Sheriff's New Task Force Going After Fentanyl Dealers

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Hampton, who was arrested Nov. 2, used the online moniker "Narco710" while frequenting at least nine marketplaces on the dark web where he and his co-conspirators sold nearly $2 million worth of illegal narcotics, according to the indictment.

Searches of drug labs in Inglewood and Compton turned up 450 pounds (204 kilograms) of suspected narcotics, weapons and six pill press machines capable of producing thousands of pills per hour, prosecutors said.

While searching Hampton's residence, agents discovered more than 20,000 multi-colored pills containing fentanyl manufactured to resemble oxycodone pills, according to prosecutors.

Hampton, who is being held without bond, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in federal court.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesComptonInglewoodfentanylCerritos
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us