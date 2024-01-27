Child assault call in East LA results in mother's arrest for murder: LASD

A mother is facing a murder charge following the death of her daughter, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday.

Deputies responded to the 4800 block of Civic Center Way in East Los Angeles on Thursday after they received a call of a child assault. There, the child was found unresponsive in a vehicle.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. LASD did not disclose details regarding the child’s death, but said it was a homicide, according to an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner

A woman, who was later determined to be the child’s mother, was arrested at the scene. That woman’s identity has not been disclosed.

The investigation is ongoing.