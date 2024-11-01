Christmas tree arrives at Americana at Brand mall in Glendale

A 80-foot tall Christmas tree arrived Friday at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale where it will soon be decorated with 12,000 lights and over 8,000 ornaments.

The white fir tree , which comes from the Mount Shasta region of Northern California, will soon be decorated with 12,000 lights and over 8,000 ornaments.

Starting Nov. 15 at the Americana snowfall will occur every night as visitors will be able to meet and take pictures with Santa.

Following the holiday season, 10 new trees will be planted in Mount Shasta, and the branches of the tree at the mall will be recycled.