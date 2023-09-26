CicLAvia returns with route over 6th Street Viaduct

Los Angeles, renowned for its car-centric culture, will once again transform into a car-free sanctuary as CicLAvia returns with its Heart of LA event.

Presented by Metro, the event invites people of all ages and abilities to explore the city like never before, covering a 7.8-mile route weaving through the heart of LA on Oct. 15.

"Heart of LA is CicLAvia's anchor route, where it all began in October 2010. Each year, the route offers a slightly different perspective of our beautiful city outside the confines of a car,” said CicLAvia Executive Director Romel Pascual. “In 2023, we're excited to return to the spectacular 6th Street Viaduct, one of LA's newest iconic landmarks, and continue our partnership with Metro and LADOT for the 48th CicLAvia."

The route connects Chinatown, Little Tokyo, downtown LA, South Park, the 6th Street Viaduct and Boyle Heights, offering participants a chance to immerse themselves in the diverse communities of Los Angeles while reveling in car-free streets.

During this car-free event, participants can bike, skate, jog or walk as they celebrate community, culture and sustainable transportation. Best of all, it's entirely free. Just show up along the route at any time to explore the “Heart of LA.”

Four hubs along the route provide family friendly activities, restrooms, free water refilling stations, basic bike repair services, bike parking and first aid. Plus, participants can enjoy free pedicab rides at each information booth. These Hubs are designed for pedestrians, making them an ideal place to take a break from biking. The Hubs are located at:

South Park hub: Figueroa Street north of Venice Boulevard

Chinatown hub: North Broadway near Chinatown Central Plaza

Little Tokyo hub: Central Avenue between 1st and 2nd streets

Mariachi Plaza hub: 1st Street east of Boyle Avenue

Participants should note that electric scooters, electric skateboards, hoverboards, electric unicycles, motorcycles and similar vehicles are not permitted. Class 1 e-bike pedal-assist bikes are allowed, as are Class 2 e-bikes with the throttle turned off and Class 3 e-bikes with pedal-assist turned off. Motorized wheelchairs are also welcome.

Participants can join the Heart of LA event Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.