Cirque du Soleil Cancels OC ‘Volta’ Show

Cirque du Soleil has postponed its shows worldwide to caution against spread of the coronavirus, including the company's planned run this month and next in Orange County.

The famous touring company of acrobats and dancers was scheduled to bring a show titled “VOLTA” to the OC Fair and Events Center in Costa Mesa from March 18 through April 19.

“All customers who purchased tickets for a Cirque du Soleil show will be contacted by their point of sale,” the company said Saturday. “If you have any questions, please write to contact@cirquedusoleil.com.”

