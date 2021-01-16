City Council President Cancels Wednesday Meeting Due To Threats of Violence

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez has canceled Wednesday's scheduled City Council meeting and urged City Hall staff to work remotely amid threats of violence surrounding the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

“After the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, and the subsequent reports that armed protests are planned at state capitols throughout the country, the FBI has urged police chiefs to be on high alert for threats on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Inauguration Day for President-Elect Joe Biden,” Martinez said in a statement.

“In light of this concerning information, I am urging all departments in City Hall whose staff work in these buildings that they work remotely on January 20 to ensure their safety and allow LAPD and other law enforcement to focus on safety concerns outside the buildings and throughout Los Angeles,” she said.

The attack on the U.S. Capitol and threats of more violence have prompted law enforcement agencies to take extreme steps to ensure the security of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration events. David Fahrenthold of The Washington Post joined LX News to explain what to expect on Inauguration Day and how little precedent there is in U.S. history for this type of security action.

“I make this decision for the safety of all city employees, including those who must be in council chambers with me for our council meetings in City Hall to take place.”

Councilmembers have been conducting meetings via teleconference, but Martinez noted that the meetings are not able to be conducted virtually without some staff being present in City Hall.

“Due to these safety concerns, while Tuesday's January 19 City Council meeting will remain as scheduled, Wednesday's January 20 meeting will be canceled,” Martinez said. City Council meetings will resume as scheduled the following week.