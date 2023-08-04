Claremont track star donates free track shoes in exchange for essays on minority struggles

A Claremont teenager and decorated student athlete, who has gone the extra mile literally to buy groceries for families in need, is now trying to help other young runners while raising awareness on racial and cultural disparities.

17-year-old L’Mio Edwards, a soon-to-be senior at Claremont High School, is a straight A student and a nationally ranked track/field runner. She’s won a number of prominent races, including the girls Division 1 800-meter run during the CIF-SS Track and Field Finals last May.

While juggling her schoolwork, college preparations and athletic career, L’Mio is running a charity to promote diversity and to help other student athletes.

She's asking students to write and submit an essay about struggles and challenges that minority communities face. And in exchange, she provides free track shoes, which could be financially burdening for some many families.

“Track spikes -- it’s something a lot of [athletes] purchase each year,” L’Mio explained. “I know some people may not be able to afford that. It’s something to further encourage and support athletes to continue pursuing their academic and athletic achievements.”

L’Mio is no stranger to coming up with ideas to support others in need. During the coronavirus pandemic, she ran 5K everyday to raise money to buy groceries for families with financial difficulties. She and other volunteers even personally dropped off purchased groceries at the homes of those in isolation.

“There was one time when I actually delivered the groceries myself with the funds that were being given to those impacted by Covid,” L’Mio recalled. “I went to one lady’s house who had Covid and couldn’t’ leave her actual house, so I had to go drop it off. When I left, I just saw the look of shock on her face.”

Thanks to her family and friends, L’Mio ended up raising nearly $11,000 and donated the entire proceeds.

Now the teen, whose goal is to study neuroscience at Stanford University, is raising money for herself and her younger brother, Zion, so they can attend Stanford’s summer training camp. The fundraising effort is getting closer to the goal of $4,000 to cover their travel and lodging.