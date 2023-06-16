Dog rescued after falling 300 feet off cliff in Oregon

A German Shepherd named Dory was successfully rescued after falling off a cliff in Ecola State Park in Oregon Wednesday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

An assist request was made to USCG Sector Columbia River at around 7 p.m. PT when Dory tumbled over the 300-foot cliff. A rescue crew was shortly dispatched.

Bodycam footage shows Coast Guard Air Station Astoria safely airlifted the injured dog from a secluded section of the beach "only accessible by repelling down from a hiking trail," the crew said via a Twitter thread.

#BREAKING Last night, Wednesday, at around 7 p.m. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria rescued a German Shepard after she fell off a cliff and was injured in Ecola State Park. pic.twitter.com/xN5Lhzw8R0 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) June 15, 2023

Dory was reunited with her owner after the rescue and rushed to the vet. She is reportedly in stable condition.