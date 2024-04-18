West Hollywood

Club security guard arrested for injuring a man in West Hollywood

Albert Vasquez, who is believed to have gotten into a fight with the security guard, was hospitalized for severe injuries.

By Helen Jeong

A security guard was arrested for allegedly assaulting a clubgoer and severely injuring him in front of a popular nightclub in West Hollywood, authorities said Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the assault suspect got into a verbal and physical altercation with 53-year-old Albert Vasquez after the hairstylist tried to enter a nightclub without proper identification at around 10:40 p.m. on April 5. 

“The suspect punched the victim once in the face,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “The victim fell to the ground and was transported to a nearby hospital.”

Vasquez, who is receiving care at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, was said to be severely injured. After he arrived at the hospital, doctors removed part of his scalp.

“His scalp was actually fractured in two spots,” the victim’s sister had said. 

The club security guard was arrested for battery causing great bodily injury.

The Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station urged any witness or people with information to come forward about the suspected assault. 

