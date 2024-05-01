Downey

1 student stabbed, 1 in custody at Warren High School in Downey

Two high school students in Downey were involved in an altercation turned stabbing that prompted a lockdown.

Two students were involved in an altercation that resulted in one student being stabbed at Warren High School, according to Downey police.

The stabbing prompted the school into lockdown but was lifted shortly after the student was in custody.

The two students know each other and police say there is no threat to anyone else at the school.

According to police, the stabbing victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

Normal instruction has resumed at the high school.

Downey detectives continue to investigate the stabbing.

