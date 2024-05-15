Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Woman sought after abandoning infant in shopping cart at Lomita store: LASD

It is unclear what relationship the woman has with the baby.

By Karla Rendon

Left: An undated image of an infant who was abandoned at a Lomita store. Right: A surveillance footage still of the woman who allegedly left the baby.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the woman who abandoned an infant at a store in Lomita.

LASD said the baby, who is believed to be 7 to 9 months old, was left behind at a business on the 2000 block of Pacific Coast Highway. There, a pregnant woman entered the business around 5 p.m. carrying the infant in her arms.

According to law enforcement, the woman asked a store employee for a taxi. While the employee arranged for a taxi, the woman went to the restroom. Once the vehicle arrived, the woman left the store and left the baby behind in a shopping cart. It is unclear where the woman headed to.

The infant has since been placed into the care of the Department of Children and Family Services. It is unclear what relationship the woman has with the baby.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Lomita Sheriff’s Station at 310-539-1661. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

