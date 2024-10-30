Freddie Freeman's OC high school reflects on superstar slugger's success

While Southern California buzzes with excitement over the Dodgers’ stellar performance so far in the World Series, one Orange County high school is cheering on one particular Dodger who’s been unstoppable thus far.

Freddie Freeman, whose walk-off grand slam catapulted the Boys in Blue to victory during Game 1, electrified his fan base with continuous hits so far during the series. He even set a record Tuesday, becoming the first to homer for six consecutive World Series games.

Amid the excitement, the high school where Freeman played as a teen is making sure the school shows support for their history-making alum.

“Freddie always had a smile; he was a goofy kid,” said Jason Moeller, assistant coach at El Modena High School. “You’ll see the smile and when he steps into the batter’s box, he locks in. He did the same thing when he was a 14-year-old.”

Freeman, who hails from Fountain Valley, is a hometown hero. His impressive skills in baseball were apparent, even when he was a young teenager.

Freddie Freeman hit a historic walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the New York Yankees 6-3 in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series.

“Even when he was a freshman in high school, they wouldn’t throw him first pitch fast balls,” Moeller said. “He’s an aggressive hitter. First pitch fast ball, Freddie swings. He always does that.”

Although Freeman’s former teachers and coaches ay they always knew he would become a household name, it wasn’t necessarily his athletic ability that made him special.

“He is incredible. I think he’s a future hall of famer,” said Edward Drzanek, athletic director of El Modena High School. “But in my book, it’s still second to what he is as a person.”

Now a fan favorite and professional athlete, Freeman made sure to give back to those who helped him with his roots. He donated half a million dollars to the school to build a clubhouse for the school’s athletic program.

“As a teacher, as a coach, all you ever want is for the kids you coach to turn into young men and portray themselves the right way, and Freddie has done that,” Moeller said. “The best part is we get to enjoy that we get to be a part of it.”