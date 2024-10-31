Three Los Angeles City Council Districts to pick their representatives Tuesday

Voters in three Los Angeles City Council districts will decide Tuesday who will represent them in City Hall for the next four years.

Although seven seats were up for re-election this year, four candidates, Nithya Raman (CD4), Imedla Padilla (CD6), Marqueece Harris-Dawson (CD8) and John Lee (CD12) reached above 50% in the primary to avoid run-offs.

In District 2, the race is open with incumbent Paul Krekorian unable to run due to term limits. The district encompasses portions of the San Fernando Valley including the neighborhoods of North Hollywood, Sun Valley and Van Nuys. Former State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian and small business owner Jillian Burgos are vying for the seat.

In District 10, incumbent Councilmember Heather Hutt is running for the first time after being appointed following Mark Ridley Thomas’s indictment for bribery and other crimes in 2021. Hutt is facing attorney Grace Yoo. The district includes the neighborhoods including Arlington Heights, Koreatown and Mid-City.

In District 14, incumbent Kevin de León is facing a challenge from tenant rights attorney Ysabel Jurado. This is de León’s first re-election since a leaked audio recording, in which he was discussing redistricting with other councilmembers while using racist language, in 2022. The district includes the neighborhoods of Boyle Heights, Downtown LA and Northeast LA.