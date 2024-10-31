Elections

Three Los Angeles City Council Districts to pick their representatives Tuesday

Kevin de León faces voters for first time since 2022 leaked audio 

By Benjamin Gamson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Voters in three Los Angeles City Council districts will decide Tuesday who will represent them in City Hall for the next four years. 

Although seven seats were up for re-election this year, four candidates, Nithya Raman (CD4), Imedla Padilla (CD6), Marqueece Harris-Dawson (CD8) and John Lee (CD12) reached above 50% in the primary to avoid run-offs.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Los Angeles Oct 29

LA City Council Committee advances LAPD chief nominee

LAPD Oct 27

LAPD widows demand Ysabel Jurado drop out of Los Angeles City Council race

In District 2, the race is open with incumbent Paul Krekorian unable to run due to term limits. The district encompasses portions of the San Fernando Valley including the neighborhoods of North Hollywood, Sun Valley and Van Nuys. Former State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian and small business owner Jillian Burgos are vying for the seat. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In District 10, incumbent Councilmember Heather Hutt is running for the first time after being appointed following Mark Ridley Thomas’s indictment for bribery and other crimes in 2021. Hutt is facing attorney Grace Yoo. The district includes the neighborhoods including Arlington Heights, Koreatown and Mid-City. 

In District 14, incumbent Kevin de León is facing a challenge from tenant rights attorney Ysabel Jurado. This is de León’s first re-election since a leaked audio recording, in which he was discussing redistricting with other councilmembers while using racist language, in 2022. The district includes the neighborhoods of Boyle Heights, Downtown LA and Northeast LA. 

This article tagged under:

ElectionsDecision 2024LA City Council
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us