LAPD widows demand Ysabel Jurado drop out of Los Angeles City Council race

The girlfriend of a fallen LAPD officer said Jurado's comments were “a slap in the face.”

By Tracey Leong and Helen Jeong

Family members of Los Angeles Police Department officers demanded LA City Council candidate Ysabel Jurado drop out of the race Sunday, adding more pressure against Jurado whose recent comments about police sparked a controversy.

The relatives condemned the candidate’s comments in a news conference Sunday, saying her words are not only offensive but could be dangerous for the entire city and police department if she is elected to represent Council District 14, which includes downtown Los Angeles and Boyle Heights.

Jurado was caught in an audio recording, saying the F-word while discussing police during a meeting with students at Cal State LA.  

“She owes the department an apology and all the LAPD families,” said Sylvia Dunagan, the widow of LAPD Officer Glenne Dunagan. “I believe she should withdraw from the race.”

The girlfriend of Officer Fernando Arroyos, who was shot and killed by gang members in 2022, also spoke Sunday afternoon, calling Jurado’s comments “a slap in the face.”

“He was murdered because of who he was and what he did, which was to be an LAPD officer,” Angela Mendoza said.

Following the initial criticism against her comments, Jurado’s campaign had said she was quoting a lyric from a song to get her point across on systemic injustice and police accountability.

But the LAPD widows said the rap music reference is another reason she is unsuitable for office.

“The fact that she is a woman seeking a city council position and blaming her rants on a song shows her immaturity,” Dunagan said.

In response to Sunday’s news conference, Jurado released another statement, saying she understands the “pain” felt by the families of fallen LAPD officers. 

“We can honor the memories of fallen officers while also pushing for accountability and equity in policing, and real investment in our communities,” Jurado said.

Jurado is running against incumbent Councilmember Kevin de Leon, who himself was involved in a scandal, stemming from a hidden audio recording in 2022 that contained the behind-the-closed-doors conversations regarding redistricting while using racist language. 

