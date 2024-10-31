Here's how to ride free on Metro for Election Day 

The Los Angeles Metro will be giving free rides on Election Day to encourage voting and increase access to vote centers and ballot dropboxes.

Metro buses, trains, bikes and rideshares will be free on Nov. 5 for the entire day.

There are nine ballot drop boxes along the Metro line for voters to turn in their mail-in ballot.

Those are at Union Station, El Monte Bus Transit Center, Harbor Gateway Transit Center, Harbor Freeway C Line, Hollywood/Western B Line, North Hollywood B Line, Norwalk C Line, Westlake/MacArthur Park B & D Lines and Wilshire/Vermont B & D Lines.

There will also be an in-person voting station at Union Station on Nov. 5 opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m.

Bikes will be free for 30 minute rides when using the promo code 110524 and Metro Micro, a rideshare service, will offer free rides with the code Vote24 for short distance trips in 8 areas of LA County.