Elections

Here's how to ride free on Metro for Election Day 

Ballot drop boxes are positioned next to nine Metro stops

By Benjamin Gamson

A new vote-by-mail drop box for the California gubernatorial recall election is seen in the Mariachi Plaza Metro station in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, August 18, 2021. The recall election seeking to remove California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) will take place on September 14, 2021. Forty-six candidates, including nine Democrats and 24 Republicans, are running in the election. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Metro will be giving free rides on Election Day to encourage voting and increase access to vote centers and ballot dropboxes. 

Metro buses, trains, bikes and rideshares will be free on Nov. 5 for the entire day. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

There are nine ballot drop boxes along the Metro line for voters to turn in their mail-in ballot. 

Those are at Union Station, El Monte Bus Transit Center, Harbor Gateway Transit Center, Harbor Freeway C Line, Hollywood/Western B Line, North Hollywood B Line, Norwalk C Line, Westlake/MacArthur Park B & D Lines and Wilshire/Vermont B & D Lines. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

There will also be an in-person voting station at Union Station on Nov. 5 opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. 

Decision 2024 Oct 17

What to know about the 10 propositions on the California election ballot

California Oct 3

Prop 3: Marriage is on California ballot this November

Bikes will be free for 30 minute rides when using the promo code 110524 and Metro Micro, a rideshare service, will offer free rides with the code Vote24 for short distance trips in 8 areas of LA County. 

This article tagged under:

ElectionsDecision 2024LA Metro
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us