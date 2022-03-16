Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Museum Auctioning Coachella, Stagecoach VIP Passes

The goal of the Light the Date Grove Silent Auction is to raise $25,000 for the Coachella Valley History Museum to install landscape lighting at the its Memorial Date Garden.

By City News Service

Getty Images

Coachella Valley History Museum officials Wednesday began auctioning off VIP passes to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

The Light the Date Grove Silent Auction will be held virtually starting Wednesday and running until March 31, with proceeds going toward the museum's project to install landscape lighting at the Memorial Date Garden, located at 82616 Miles Ave.

The 24-tree grove features a natural date palm branch canopy and is a tribute to the agricultural exports the Coachella Valley is known for, according to museum spokeswoman Gloria Franz. Museum officials hope to have the installation completed by May.

The goal of the auction is to raise $25,000 for the project, with the two pairs of VIP passes being auctioned off separately.

Coachella will be held on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 headlined by Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Stagecoach is slated for the weekend of April 29-May 1 and will be headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs.

To learn more about the silent auction, visit cvhm.org/give.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Coachella Valley Music and Arts FestivalCoachella ValleyCarrie UnderwoodBillie EilishHarry Styles
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us