A teenager with a rare genetic disorder whose special bond with a racehorse touched hearts in the horse racing world and beyond is being remembered as an inspiration.

Cody Dorman died in the hours after Cody's Wish, the horse named after him, rallied from last to win over the weekend at the Breeders' Cup in Santa Anita, according to a statement released by his family to Thoroughbred industry publication BloodHorse.

Cody Dorman was 17.

In the statement, Dorman's family said Cody suffered a "medical event" on the way home to Kentucky Sunday from Southern California. His death followed an emotional win Saturday by Cody's Wish in the $1 million Dirt Mile at the Breeders’ Cup.

Cody was in winner's circle, waiting for the special horse following the victory in his final race.

“I think that horse probably saved Cody’s life in a lot of ways,” father Kelly Dorman said Saturday. “I know him and the horse have made a lot of lives better.”

Cody was born with a genetic condition called Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome. Its effects include delayed growth and development, intellectual disability, low muscle tone and seizures.

Cody, who used a wheelchair, developed an immediate bond with the young horse at a Make-A-Wish visit to a Kentucky farm when the then-unnamed Cody's Wish was a foal in 2018.

"I was a little concerned about how jittery the foal would be getting close to him," recalled Cody's father, Kelly Dorman, reflecting on the initial meeting. "There was something different about him right off the bat. He kept pulling and tugging and worked his way up to Cody. He wasn't aggressive or scared. He sniffed around and laid his head right in his lap."

Ridden by Junior Alvarado, Cody's Wish ran the distance in 1:35.97. Sent off as the 4-5 favorite, the 5-year-old horse paid $3.60 to win.

The Alvarado family said they are "gutted and heartbroken."

Horseracing stable Godolphin called Cody's Wish a best friend with whom Cody found "many joyous moments."

"Over these past five years, the Godolphin family has been very fortunate to have met and become friends with the Dorman family, Cody, his parents Kelly and Leslie, and his sister Kylie," Dan Pride, COO at Godolphin, said in a statement. "This heartfelt story has touched the hearts of many in and outside of the Thoroughbred industry. And while Cody’s passing has saddened us, we find comfort in knowing that Cody found many joyous moments during this journey with his best friend, Cody’s Wish. Our hearts are with the Dorman family."

The Dorman family released the following statement Monday:

"We are heartbroken to share the news that our beloved Cody suffered a medical event on our trip home to Kentucky yesterday and he has passed away. On Saturday, Cody watched his best friend, Cody’s Wish, display his usual perseverance and toughness in winning a second Breeders’ Cup. Those are the same characteristics Cody has showed time and again for the 18 years we were blessed to have him. We have been completely amazed to experience the impact Cody has had on so many people, through the journey that this wondrous racehorse has taken us all on. From Churchill Downs, to Keeneland, to Saratoga to Santa Anita this weekend, we could not move 20 feet without someone stopping to tell us just that.

"With Cody’s diagnosis at birth, we always knew this day would come, but we were determined to help Cody live his best life for however long we had him. Anyone who has seen him at the racetrack, especially around Cody’s Wish, understands that in many ways he taught us all how to live, always keeping a positive attitude and being more concerned about those around him than himself.

"As people of faith, we are comforted in the knowledge that Cody has gone home. We pray that he watch over all of us, especially Kylie the best little sister in the world. We are sincerely grateful for all those who have shared this journey with Cody and our family. The joy that his interactions with Cody’s Wish have brought him the last five years is indescribable. We will rely on those memories to help us through an unimaginably difficult time."

The Breeders' Cup issued a statement Monday, saying Cody's "determination were fittingly embodied by his namesake’s commanding performances in his honor. We send our sincere condolences to the Dormans, who gave our sport so much by welcoming us into their family."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called Cody an inspiration.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.