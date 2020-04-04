Comedians to Team up and Perform for Benefit for Coronavirus Emergency Relief Fund

Adam Sandler, Ray Romano, Bob Saget, David Spade and Jim Gaffigan are among a group of comedians who will team up Saturday for a livestream benefit show to lift the nation's spirits and raise money for a coronavirus emergency relief fund.

The Laugh Lounge app, Facebook, Twitter, AXS TV, Comedy Central's YouTube channel, LiveXLive, Twitch and Stirr will simultaneously stream the curated content, beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The audio version will be available through Spotify and SiriusXM post- livestream.

Other comedians set to participate in the event include Dane Cook, Whitney Cummings, Ken Jeong, Howie Mandel, Bill Burr, Patton Oswalt, Marc Maron, Dave Attell, Joel Kim Booster, Anthony Jeselnik, Jessica Kirson, Bert Kreischer, Big Jay Oakerson, Tom Papa, Jeff Ross, Iliza Shlesinger, The Sklar Brothers, Amanda Seales, Dan Soder, Taylor Tomlinson and Gina Yashere.

Viewing is donation-based and all profits will be donated to Comedy Gives Back's Laugh Aid Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which benefits comedians who have lost income due to closures caused by the coronavirus, according to organizers.

The relief fund is now open, grants are being distributed and submissions are being taken for other grants, according to organizers. Donations are accepted on the Comedy Gives Back website.

The "Laugh Aid" event is being produced in partnership with Laugh Lounge, Comedy Central, Starburns Audio, All Things Comedy and Earwolf.