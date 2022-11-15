California

Convicted Killer Slain in California Prison Attack

A convicted California inmate who was serving a life sentence was fatally attacked by other inmates Tuesday.

By The Associated Press

This Sept. 20, 2022 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows inmate William Quintero. Quintero, 47, died from multiple injuries he sustained in the recreation yard of Centinela State Prison, Monday Nov. 15, 2022. Jose Perez and Juan Serrano are suspects in the attack. All three inmates were serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP

A California prison inmate serving a life sentence has died after he was attacked with hand-made weapons by two other prisoners, state corrections officials said Tuesday.

William Quintero, 47, was attacked Monday in a recreation yard at Centinela State Prison and was airlifted to a hospital where he died about nine hours later, authorities said.

Red Flag Warning 12 hours ago

First Strong Santa Winds of Season to Roar Into Southern California

Harvey Weinstein 15 hours ago

Jennifer Siebel Newsom Gives Emotional Testimony of Weinstein Rape: ‘My Worst Nightmare'

Two weapons were recovered.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The prison is located in Imperial County, north of the Mexican border.

Quintero and his alleged attackers, Jose Perez and Juan Serrano, were all serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Quintero was serving his sentence from Los Angeles County for first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Perez, 46, was also serving a Los Angeles County sentence for first-degree murder, second-degree murder and kidnapping. He later was convicted of possessing a controlled substance while in jail, and had a prior sentence for being a felon in possession of a gun.

Serrano, 34, was sentenced in Santa Barbara County for first-degree murder, along with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to participate in criminal street gang acts.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaLA CountyPrison
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us