COVID-19 Virus Found on Surfaces at Supermarkets, LAX, ATMs By Joel Grover and Josh Davis • Published 42 mins ago • Updated 3 mins ago The I-Team swabbed and tested several locations and areas that are commonly touched by people, and the 11 locations swabbed below all returned positive results for COVID-19. 8 photos 1/8 Bank of America 17445 Bellflower Blvd. Bellflower ATM BUTTONS 2/8 Home Depot 3060 E Slauson, Huntington Park REFRIGERATOR DISPLAY MODEL HANDLE 3/8 Superior Grocers 6010 Pacific Blvd Huntington Park BULK RICE SCOOP 4/8 LAX Terminal 4 ESCALATOR RAIL 5/8 Home Depot 751 E Spring St Signal Hill BATHROOM STALL HANDLE 6/8 Superior Grocers 6010 Pacific Blvd, Huntington Park BATHROOM DOOR HANDLE 7/8 Walgreens 9830 Long Beach Blvd South Gate FREEZER DOOR HANDLE 8/8 Walgreens 6100 Pacific Blvd Huntington Park BATHROOM DOOR HANDLE