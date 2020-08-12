COVID-19 Virus Found on Surfaces at Supermarkets, LAX, ATMs

By Joel Grover and Josh Davis

The I-Team swabbed and tested several locations and areas that are commonly touched by people, and the 11 locations swabbed below all returned positive results for COVID-19.

8 photos
1/8
Bank of America
17445 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower
ATM BUTTONS
2/8
Home Depot
3060 E Slauson,
Huntington Park
REFRIGERATOR DISPLAY MODEL HANDLE
3/8
Superior Grocers
6010 Pacific Blvd Huntington Park
BULK RICE SCOOP
4/8
LAX Terminal 4
ESCALATOR RAIL
5/8
Home Depot
751 E Spring St Signal Hill
BATHROOM STALL HANDLE
6/8
Superior Grocers
6010 Pacific Blvd,
Huntington Park
BATHROOM DOOR HANDLE
7/8
Walgreens
9830 Long Beach Blvd
South Gate
FREEZER DOOR HANDLE
8/8
Walgreens
6100 Pacific Blvd Huntington Park
BATHROOM DOOR HANDLE

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19

More Photo Galleries

Free or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
OC Fair's Virtual Contest Winners Possess Pizzazz
OC Fair's Virtual Contest Winners Possess Pizzazz
The Beirut Explosion in Pictures
The Beirut Explosion in Pictures
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us